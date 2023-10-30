18th Badminton Championship begins in Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 30: In a spirited display of athleticism and sportsmanship, the 18th Rajouri District Badminton Championship kicked off in Rajouri on Monday.
The event, which took place at the indoor hall of the Rajouri Sports Stadium, witnessed players from various corners of the Rajouri district coming together to compete in a display of their skills and passion for badminton.
The championship's opening ceremony was graced by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri, Mudassir Hussain, who officially inaugurated the tournament. Alongside him was the chairperson of the District Badminton Association, which is the organizing body behind this grand event, operating under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Badminton Association.
Deputy SP Headquarter, Mudassir Hussain, emphasised the importance of sports as a powerful tool for youth engagement and a means to prevent various societal problems. He highlighted the role of the police force in fostering the spirit of sports within the community. Furthermore, he commended the dedication and hard work of the Badminton Association in successfully organizing the championship, which aims to nurture talent and promote the game of badminton within the region.
Ashwani Sharma, President of the Badminton Association Rajouri, provided insights into the championship's structure. The tournament comprises different categories, catering to players of various age groups, including Under 17 matches, Under 18 matches, and elder category matches. The event has generated considerable enthusiasm among players and spectators alike, further strengthening the prominence of badminton within the district.
Sharma expressed his commitment to the growth and development of badminton in Rajouri. Under his leadership, the Badminton Association has organized numerous events recently, actively working to promote the sport and offer a platform for local talent to thrive.