18th Badminton Championship begins in Rajouri

The event, which took place at the indoor hall of the Rajouri Sports Stadium, witnessed players from various corners of the Rajouri district coming together to compete in a display of their skills and passion for badminton.

The championship's opening ceremony was graced by Deputy SP Headquarter Rajouri, Mudassir Hussain, who officially inaugurated the tournament. Alongside him was the chairperson of the District Badminton Association, which is the organizing body behind this grand event, operating under the aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Badminton Association.