19 BDOs recieve 1-day salary cut in Rajouri for failure to adhere to biometric attendance

Rajouri: The district administration Rajouri has initiated action against 19 Block Development Officers in the district for non adherence towards biometric attendance and for not installing biometric attendance system in their offices.
The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal while taking strong note of this lapse has ordered for deduction of one day salary of nineteen BDOs in the district while they have also been served explanation notices and asked to clear their position within two days.
In his notice, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri while giving a reference of multiple Government directions for biometric attendance has mentioned that many BDOs in the district paid no concern towards this and have not installed biometric attendance systems in their office.
"One day salary for the month of January has been deducted in respect of all these BDOs and the amount is to be deposited in red cross society," Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal said adding that these BDOs have also been served explanation notices and asked to clear their position within two days.