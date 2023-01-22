19 BDOs recieve 1-day salary cut in Rajouri for failure to adhere to biometric attendance

Rajouri: The district administration Rajouri has initiated action against 19 Block Development Officers in the district for non adherence towards biometric attendance and for not installing biometric attendance system in their offices.

The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal while taking strong note of this lapse has ordered for deduction of one day salary of nineteen BDOs in the district while they have also been served explanation notices and asked to clear their position within two days.