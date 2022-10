Rajouri: Atleast 19 passengers were injured after a bus in which they were travelling met with an accident near Chowki Choura of Jammu district.

Bus JK02AX 3893 was on way to Poonch from Jammu and it turned turtle near Tungi Morh area of Chowki Choura sub division of Jammu district.

Officials of police said that 19 passengers travelling in the vehicle got injured who all were evacuated from the site of accident and taken to civil hospital Chowki Choura where they were provided medical aid.