19850 PMAY houses completed in Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 2: The progress under Pradhan Mantri Gram Awas Yojana and Awas Plus was today reviewed here in a meeting of the concerned officers chaired by the District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal.
Officers present in the meeting were Assistant Commissioner Development, Vijay Kumar; AD Planning, Bansi Lal and BDO Rajouri, Chander Kant Bhagat.
During the meeting, the DDC sought a detailed report from the concerned Block Development Officers about the progress achieved under the scheme in their respective blocks who in turn briefed about the same.
The meeting was apprised that against the target of constructing 30601 houses, as many as 19850 houses have been completed till date and effective measures are in place to achieve the set targets within the shortest possible time. He also informed that out of these 19850 houses, 10000 houses have been constructed in this year till the end of November. DDC set the target of constructing 5000 more houses under PMAY-G by 31st December this year.
Under Awas Plus, the meeting was apprised that against the target of constructing 10245 houses, the work on 474 houses is complete in all respects.
The DDC also reviewed the measures being taken for the management of the solid waste in rural areas and asked the concerned officers to make dedicated efforts for the effective management of solid waste in rural areas.
While addressing the officers during the meeting, the DDC asked them to make dedicated efforts to accomplish the set targets at the earliest to benefit the public under the scheme.
He also asked the concerned officers to ensure that quality material is used for the construction and also the targets are achieved within the shortest possible time.