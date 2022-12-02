19850 PMAY houses completed in Rajouri

The meeting was apprised that against the target of constructing 30601 houses, as many as 19850 houses have been completed till date and effective measures are in place to achieve the set targets within the shortest possible time. He also informed that out of these 19850 houses, 10000 houses have been constructed in this year till the end of November. DDC set the target of constructing 5000 more houses under PMAY-G by 31st December this year.

Under Awas Plus, the meeting was apprised that against the target of constructing 10245 houses, the work on 474 houses is complete in all respects.