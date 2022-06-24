2 absconders arrested after 4 years: Police

Rajouri, June 24: Two absconders, evading arrest for the past four years, were arrested and produced before the court, Police said Friday.
It said that Muhammad Arshad, son of Barkat Hussain of Panghai was absconding since February 2018 and a general warrant of arrest under Section 512 CrPC was issued against him by the court of JMIC Thana Mandi.
The accused was arrested from Dehra Ki Gali and produced before the court, Police said.
It said that the second accused Anzar Hussain Shah, son of Farooq Hussein Shah of Dodason Bala was involved in a case FIR No 85/2014 under Section 279/ 304-A of the Ranbir Penal Code and was absconding since 2019. He was arrested at Bathindi Jammu and produced before the court.
The arrests of the two by the Police and security forces is a major success considering that the two accused were involved in criminal offenses and evading arrest for the past four years.