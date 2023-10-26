2 absconders arrested in Mendhar: Police

Srinagar: Two absconders wanted in a case registered in police stations of Mendhar and Gursai have been arrested by police.

The absconders have been identified by police as Arfaqet Hussain son of Mehmood Ahmed resident of Salwah Mendhar who was wanted in case FIR No.98/2021 U/Ss 324,323,336,504,506 IPC of police station Mendhar.

The other absconder was identified as Mohammad Ayaz son of Mohammad Hussain resident of Dhargaloon Gursai who was wanted in case FIR no 29/2005 U/Ss 457,147,336,325,447,323 RPC.

Both of them were absconding whereas a general warrant of arrest U/S 299 CrPc was issued against them by court of JMIC Mendhar, said police.