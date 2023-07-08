2 absconders nabbed in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 7: Police teams from Kandi police station in Rajouri district nabbed two absconders wanted in two separate cases.
Police said that an absconder namely Rohit Dutta resident of Rah Soit, Tehsil Akhnoor was evading his arrest since long in case FIR No 130/2020 U/Ss 304/34/IPC 8/27/ NDPS Act and a general warrant U/S 299 CrPC was also issued by the Session Court Rajouri against him.
A team headed by SHO Kandi Shakil Manhas nabbed the accused absconder.
Another absconder namely Abid Hussain resident of Swari, tehsil Kotranka has been arrested by Kandi police station team.
The man was evading his arrest in FIR No 95/2021 U/Ss 341/323/335/504/506/IPC and a general warrant U/S 299 CrPC was also issued from the Court of JMIC Kotranka.