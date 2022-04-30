2 boys drown in river, 1 dies

Poonch, Apr 29: Two boys drowned in a river at Mandi area of Poonch district. One of them died.
The deceased was identified as Sajad Ahmed (16) son of Bashir Ahmed while injured is Mohammad Arif (17) son of Abdul Aziz, both residents of Baila.
As per police, duo were bathing in river in Baila village of Mandi when they drowned and some civilians and army troops present there came for their rescue.
They were shifted to local hospital where one of them was declared as brought dead while other one was declared critical and is still under treatment.