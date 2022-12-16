2 civilians killed, 1 injured in firing outside Army camp

At around 6:30 am gunshots were heard at the gate of Alpha Gate of the Army camp. “Ten to 12 gun shots were heard from the site of the incident and later two bodies were found while one man was lying in an injured condition,” officials said.

They said that the injured man was identified as Anil Kumar, son of Bali Ram of Ranikhet, Uttrakhand and was shifted to Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri where he was operated on.