2-day Jashan-e-Rajouri festival from today

Rajouri, Aug 27: Aimed to give a boost to cultural activities of Rajouri and to put it on the tourism map, the administration in Rajouri is going to organise a two-day Jashan-e-Rajouri festival from Saturday.
The festival is being organised on the lawns of Dak Bungalow Rajouri with dozens of teams of artists drawn from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country set to participate and perform at the event.
An official said that all necessary arrangements had been finalised for the event.
He said that the Jashan-e-Rajouri was being organised with an aim to promote tourism in Rajouri district.