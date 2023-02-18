2 die, 28 injured as bus carrying Shiv Khori devotees plunges into gorge in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 18: Two devotees of Shiv Khori shrine lost their lives while twenty eight others got injured in a road accident that took place near Teryath town of Rajouri district.
Eighteen among the twenty eight injured were referred to Government Medical College Jammu with the condition of twelve of them stated to be serious.
Police officials said that the accident took place when a canter bus JK11A 0215 was on way to Shiv Khori shrine Reasi from Rajouri and after crossing Teryath town of Kalakote sub division, driv of the vehicle lost control and canter bus ferrying devotees fell into a roadside gorge.
The place of accident, officials said, is in the territorial jurisdiction of Reasi district. Police officials further informed that two devotees lost their lives at the spot wtwenty-eighteight others got injured who were brought to Teryath civil hospital by locals of the area and police teams.
“After medical first aid, eighteen of the injured were referred to GMC Jammu with the condition of twelve injured stated to be critical,” the officials said.
The two deceased persons have been identified as Harpan Singh (13) son of Manveer Singh resident of Dalhori Rajouri and Pankaj Kumar (29) son of Shamsheer Singh resident of Kalalkass Rajouri.
Eighteen injured who have been referred to GMC Jammu include Sahil Kumar (22) son of Kashmir Singh resident of Rajouri, Sonika Thakur (22) daughter of Kamal Singh resident of Sadda, Shashi Devi (46) wife of Karnail Singh resident of Jamola, Jyoti Devi (16) daughter of Punjab Singh resident of Rajouri, Sachin Singh (22) son of Karnail Singh resident of Kotranka, Karnail Singh (20) son of Sain Dass resident of Rajouri, Kulwant Singh (65) son of Bodh Raj resident of Kalakote, Chain Singh (22) son of Karnail Singh resident of Jamola, Surjeet Singh (32) son of Kashmir Singh resident of Jamola, Raj Kumari (57) wife of Ajeet Singh resident of Dalhori, Babli Devi (20) daughter of Kuldeep Singh resident of Jamola, Madan Lal (55) son of Sadhu Ram resident of Ladyote, Pooja Devi (19) daughter of Ashok Kumar resident of Rajouri, Joginder Singh (24) son of Karnail Singh resident of Kalalkass, Tanish Singh (22) son of Karnail Singh resident of Kotranka, Sanjana Devi (15) daughter of Karnail Singh resident of Jamola, Darshana Devi (29) wife of Tilak Raj resident of Moughla, Anjali Sharma (18) daughter of Rakesh Kumar resident of Rajouri, Nitra Devi (32) wife of Ajeet Singh resident of Sadda.
Ten injured who got their treatment in Teryath civil hospital and are out of danger include Jasbir Singh (10), Yuvraj Singh (10), Dewani Thakur (09), Sakshi Devi (17), Dipti Sharma (03), Gurmail Singh (20), Rohit Singh (17), Tanish Singh (13) and Neeru Sharma (25).
Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Ramsoo police station of Reasi and investigation is going on.