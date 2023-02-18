2 die, 28 injured as bus carrying Shiv Khori devotees plunges into gorge in Rajouri

Eighteen among the twenty eight injured were referred to Government Medical College Jammu with the condition of twelve of them stated to be serious.

Police officials said that the accident took place when a canter bus JK11A 0215 was on way to Shiv Khori shrine Reasi from Rajouri and after crossing Teryath town of Kalakote sub division, driv of the vehicle lost control and canter bus ferrying devotees fell into a roadside gorge.