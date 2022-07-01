2 die in Poonch as tipper falls into gorge

Poonch, July 1: Two persons died when a tipper they were travelling in met with an accident in the Mendhar area of Poonch on Friday.
Officials said that the tipper (JK12B 1569) on its way from Mendhar to Poonch rolled into a gorge near Nabna Major Morh Salnai, leading to on the spot death of a 28-year-old person Javid Ahmad, son of Muhammad Rafiq of Dara Dullian, Haveli Poonch and injuries to another person Afraz Ahmed (driver of the vehicle), son of Jehangir Khan of Piallian.
He was shifted in a serious condition to District Hospital Poonch where he too succumbed to his injuries.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SDPO Mendhar Shezaan Butt confirmed two casualties in the accident.
Butt said that the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their legal heirs after completing all medico-legal formalities.