2 die in Poonch as tipper falls into gorge

Officials said that the tipper (JK12B 1569) on its way from Mendhar to Poonch rolled into a gorge near Nabna Major Morh Salnai, leading to on the spot death of a 28-year-old person Javid Ahmad, son of Muhammad Rafiq of Dara Dullian, Haveli Poonch and injuries to another person Afraz Ahmed (driver of the vehicle), son of Jehangir Khan of Piallian.

He was shifted in a serious condition to District Hospital Poonch where he too succumbed to his injuries.