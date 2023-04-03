2 drivers injured in road mishap on Rajouri highway

The accident, police officials said, happened when a truck JK11E 4831 coming from Jammu to Rajouri and a mini-goods carrier vehicle JK11C 9677 coming from Rajouri to Jammu collided head-on on the highway at Siot falling under Dharamsal police station in Rajouri district.

In this accident, both the drivers identified as Zaffar Iqbal resident of Thandikassi and Javed Ahmed resident of Kalakote got injured.