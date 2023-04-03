2 drivers injured in road mishap on Rajouri highway

Rajouri, Apr 3: Drivers of two goods carrier vehicles sustained serious injuries in an accident that took place near Siot on the Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The accident, police officials said, happened when a truck JK11E 4831 coming from Jammu to Rajouri and a mini-goods carrier vehicle JK11C 9677 coming from Rajouri to Jammu collided head-on on the highway at Siot falling under Dharamsal police station in Rajouri district.
In this accident, both the drivers identified as Zaffar Iqbal resident of Thandikassi and Javed Ahmed resident of Kalakote got injured.
"Driver of the mini-goods carrier got stuck in the vehicle post-accident and was rescued after hectic efforts by locals and police team," said officials adding that both the drivers were taken to sub-district hospital Sunderbani from where they have been referred to Jammu.
Police have taken up the investigation of the case after the registration of FIR in the local police station while both the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized.