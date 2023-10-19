2 drug peddlers arrested with 30 gms of heroin in Poonch : Police

Poonch: Police in Poonch district have arrested two drug peddlers with a consignment of 30 grams of heroin like substance.

In astatement, Poonch police said that continuing its fight against the menace of drugs, police today achieved a major success when it arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered 30 grams of heroin like substance from their possession.

Police said that a naka was laid on Poonch - Surankote road near Dalhera for vehicle checking . A motorcycle bearing registration number JK12 5554 coming from Kalai side was stopped for checking.

On being stopped, police said, two person riding on motorcycle started behaving awkwardly which created suspicion in the minds of police personnel present on naka.

" On checking, eight grams of heroin like substance was recovered from the possession of rider who disclosed his identity as Mohammad Khushal son of Noor Din resident of village Bhainch Poonch while 22 grams of heroin like substance was recovered from the possession of pillion rider namely Tahir Bashir son of Mohammad Bashir resident of Shiendra Poonch," said police.

Both the persons have been arrested and motorcycle has been seized whereas a case FIR No 178/2023 U/Ss 8/21/22/25/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Poonch, said police