2 drug peddlers detained in Thanamandi

Rajouri, Nov 29: Jammu and Kashmir police have detained two persons involved in unlawful activities.
In an official statement, police said that in its action against people involved in unlawful activities of narcotics and drugs smuggling two accused have been taken into detention. The peddlers include Imtiyaz Ali son of Ali Mohammad resident of Thanamandi and Mohd Shafeeq son of Maneer Hussain resident of ward 12 Thanamandi.
The two people have been detained under a preventive mechanism for public safety, said police. The detention order has been issued by competent authority Executive Magistrate First Class under relevant sections of law including U/Ss 107/110/151 CrPC and both of them have been put in Dhangri jail.
Detention order has been implemented by a police team headed by SHO Thanamandi Mohammad Shokat Choudhary under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed. SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that many drug peddlers in Thanamandi sub division have been put into custody after orders issued by competent authorities.