2 found dead in Rajouri areas

Rajouri, Dec 13: Two persons were found dead at two different places in Rajouri district.

A man from Badhun Uttar Pradesh was on Wednesday found lying dead at his rented accommodation at Khawas village of Rajouri. The deceased was identified as Brajesh son of Narotam Kumar resident of Badhun UP.

Police has registered a case and started investigations.

A middle aged man working as a daily wager in Jal Shakti Department was on Wednesday found dead in an area of Rajouri town.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar son of Ved Parkash resident of ward 9 of Rajouri town.