2 girls arrested in Mendhar for involvement in cross-LoC smuggling

In an official statement, police said that on a specific information teams of Police and BSF along with executive magistrate apprehended one girl namely Nasreen Akhtar daughter of Mohd Khurshid resident of Deri Dabsi Mendhar at Jaba Mendhar and recovered 400 grams of drugs from her possession.

In this regard FIR number 292/2022 U/Ss 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at police station Mendhar and investigation was taken up. During sustained questioning of the girl she confessed that she has had hidden one more packet in her house and her sister namely Sameena Kouser daughter of Mohd Kurshid resident of Deri Dabsi is also in close touch with one of the handlers in PoJK who supplied the drugs to them for further sale.