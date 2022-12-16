2 girls arrested in Mendhar for involvement in cross-LoC smuggling

Mendhar, Dec 16: Jammu and Kashmir police in Poonch district along with Border Security Force and Indian Army foiled a narcotics smuggling bid in Mendhar area of district Poonch and arrested two girls along with 890 grams of heroin-like substance from their possession.
In an official statement, police said that on a specific information teams of Police and BSF along with executive magistrate apprehended one girl namely Nasreen Akhtar daughter of Mohd Khurshid resident of Deri Dabsi Mendhar at Jaba Mendhar and recovered 400 grams of drugs from her possession.
In this regard FIR number 292/2022 U/Ss 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered at police station Mendhar and investigation was taken up. During sustained questioning of the girl she confessed that she has had hidden one more packet in her house and her sister namely Sameena Kouser daughter of Mohd Kurshid resident of Deri Dabsi is also in close touch with one of the handlers in PoJK who supplied the drugs to them for further sale.
After getting this lead police with tactical assistance from Indian Army apprehended Sameena Kouser and recovered 490 grams of the heroin like substance from their house in presence of Executive Magistrate, said police.
Police team headed by PSI Gulshan and PSI Rajat alongwith SHO Mendhar Nayaz Ahmed and SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhat executed the recoveries. Further investigation is going on and more arrests cannot be ruled out.