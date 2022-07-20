2 held with consignment of contraband in Poonch

Officials said that they acted sternly against the drug menace and its propagators on the overall directions of SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra. The police and Indian Army on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers namely Mohd Ayub Khan son of Mohd Bashir resident of Pamrote Surankote and Sohail Mehmood son of Abdul Hameed resident of Pamrote Surankote.

Police team has recovered a huge consignment of contraband Tramadol tablets from their possession which include 9750 tablets.