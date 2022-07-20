2 held with consignment of contraband in Poonch

Poonch, July 20: Poonch police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two persons along with a huge consignment of contraband Tramadol tablets in Gursai area of ' Mendhar sub division.
Officials said that they acted sternly against the drug menace and its propagators on the overall directions of SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra. The police and Indian Army on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers namely Mohd Ayub Khan son of Mohd Bashir resident of Pamrote Surankote and Sohail Mehmood son of Abdul Hameed resident of Pamrote Surankote.
Police team has recovered a huge consignment of contraband Tramadol tablets from their possession which include 9750 tablets.
The duo were coming from Jammu to Surankote in their vehicle bearing registration no. JK12C 3269, said police.
It added that a case in FIR 87/2022 u/s 8/21/22/29 NDPS act has been registered in police station Gursai and investigation has been taken up for further proceedings.