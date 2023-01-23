2 IEDs destroyed in  Rajouri village

Rajouri, Jan 23: Security forces here in Rajouri recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) during an operation in Dassal village area near Rajouri town.
Both these devices were destroyed in Pathi Chingus area of Rajouri through a controlled explosion a news of which was also carried in Greater Kashmir's Monday edition.
Sharing details, officials said that in the ongoing investigation of the case regarding recovery of an improvised explosive device in Kheora area of Rajouri last Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir police received a specific lead.
On the basis of this lead, an operation was launched by Police along with Indian Army and CRPF in which two IEDs were recovered from Dassal village which is four kilometres away from Rajouri town.
The officials said that both these IEDs were seized from the spot and later taken to Pathi Chingus village of Rajouri where these were destroyed through controlled mechanism.
Officials added that further investigation in this case is going on and a number of people have been detained for questioning.