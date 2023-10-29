2 injured in Mendhar road accident

Rajouri, Oct 29: Two person travelling on a tractor sustained injuries after the vehicle met with an accident at village Chunga in Poonchs’ Mendhar sub division.
The accident took place at Chunga in Poonch’s Tehsil Mendhar. The driver of and another person were injured in the mishap.
Both were shifted to sub district hospital Mendhar from where an injured Mohammad Saqib son of Mohammad Safeer resident of Chatral Mendhar was referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Another injured Abrar Ahmed son of Mohammad Younis resident of Chak Banola is under treatment in Sub District Hospital Mendhar.