2 injured in Rajouri accident

Rajouri, Feb 1: Two persons including a driver sustained injuries in an accident that occured at KandiGali area on the Rajouri-Kotranka road of Rajouri district on Tuesday.
The accident occured when the driver of a tractor (JK11D 5870), on its way from Kotranka to Rajouri at Kandi Gala, lost control over the wheel and the tractor skidded off the road.
The injured were identified as driver Muhammad Altaf, 20, son of Qasim Din of Tuli and Muhammad Razaq, 19, son of Muhammad Gafoor.
The injured were shifted to Community Health Center Kotranka where they are being treated.