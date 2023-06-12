2 kgs of heroin like substance recovered

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police in Poonch said to have recovered two kilograms of heroin like substance during investigation of a case.

Police said that during the sustained questioning of an accused Mohammad Rashid son of Badar Din, he disclosed that two packets containing approximately two kilograms of heroin like substance were kept hidden in open forest area near his village house at Bagyaldara.

Police further said that on the disclosure of accused, police team and Executive Magistrate recovered two packets of heroin.