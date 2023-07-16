2 minor boys go missing in Mendhar village

Poonch, July 16: Two minor boys hailing from Jarran Wali Gali area of Mendhar in Poonch district have gone missing after which police and locals have started a massive drive to trace both of them.
The two boys Mohammad Shoaib (11) and 12 years old Mohammad Mumtaz son of Mohammad Kabir belong to Jarran Wali Gali village of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.
Police said that both of them were last seen on Saturday after which they are missing and there are no whereabouts of both of them.
Police further informed that missing reports of the duo are lodged in the local police station and attempts are going on to track them.