2 missing minor boys of Mendhar traced out

Rajouri, July 17: The police in Rajouri have traced two minor boys who were missing from Jarran Wali Gali area of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district.
In an official statement, police said that on Sunday, Mohd Rafiq resident of Mendhar had reported in Police Station Gursai that his two minor nephews namely Shoib Akther (14) and Mohd Murtaza (12), both residents of Kallar Mohra in Mendhar have gone missing.
In this regard a case FIR No 78/2023 U/Ss 363 IPC was registered in Police Station Gursai and simultaneously the details of both minor boys were shared with Rajouri Police by Poonch police.
Different teams were fanned out to trace the missing boys by police in Rajouri and after hectic efforts both the minor boys were traced by a team at Shahdra Sharief in Thanamandi today on Monday. Both the missing minors have been handed over to the Gursai police station team and their family members.