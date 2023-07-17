2 missing minor boys of Mendhar traced out

In an official statement, police said that on Sunday, Mohd Rafiq resident of Mendhar had reported in Police Station Gursai that his two minor nephews namely Shoib Akther (14) and Mohd Murtaza (12), both residents of Kallar Mohra in Mendhar have gone missing.

In this regard a case FIR No 78/2023 U/Ss 363 IPC was registered in Police Station Gursai and simultaneously the details of both minor boys were shared with Rajouri Police by Poonch police.