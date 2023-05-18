2 persons nabbed with intoxicating capsules in Thanamandi

Rajouri: Two people have been nabbed with intoxicant capsules in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri.

In an official statement issued by District Police Office Rajouri, it has been informed that two people namely Naushad Ahmed Ganie and Abdul Majeed Ganie, sons of Abdul Quyoom Ganie, residents of village Husplote of tehsil Thanamandi in Rajouri have been arrested along with 36 strips of intoxicating capsules (Pregabalin-300) which were recovered from their possession.