2 persons nabbed with narcotics in Rajouri: Police 

Rajouri , Feb 10: Jammu and Kashmir police in Darhal police station area of Rajouri arrested two narcotics peddlers recovering a consignment of charas from their possession.
SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam said that on Thursday evening, a police party of Police Station Darhal led by SHO Ashiq Lone under the supervision of SDPO Thanamandi Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed was on naka duty when it intercepted one vehicle bearing registration number JK11F 5699 coming towards Darhal from Dodaj.
Two persons were travelling in this vehicle who have been identified as Aftab Anjum son of Naseer ud Din and Niaz Ahmed son of Imtiyaz Ahmed, both residents of Dodaj Darhal.