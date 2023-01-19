2 plastic containers seized from Kheora area of Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday late evening seized two plastic containers from roadside in Kheora of Rajouri town.

Police sources said that some pedestrians noticed two plastic containers lying on roadside near Kheora riverlet of Rajouri town after which team of police station Rajouri rushed to the spot and movement of vehicles was suspended.

Later, both the containers were seized from the spot and area was cleared. Police sources ruled out it to be any explosive substance in nature but said that both containers were lying in suspicious condition.