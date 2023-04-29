2 soldiers die in Rajouri accident

Rajouri: Two army personnel were killed when an (army) ambulance they were travelling in, fell into a deep gorge near Dunga nallah in Rajouri district on Saturday.

“An Army ambulance (02K7113), was on its way from Chitti Bakri towards Dunga nallah, when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a 200-feet deep gorge. Driver Sudhir Kumar, son of Mamani Singh, resident of Bhojpur, Bihar and Parminder Sharma, son of Inderjeet Sharma, resident of Nowshera of Rajouri district sustained critical injuries,” Police officials said.

Both the injured were immediately shifted to the Army hospital where they succumbed to their critical injuries, the Police officials said.