2-storey house suffers extensive damage in Poonch

Poonch Mandi, Apr 26: A two-storey house suffered extensive damage after a tree fell over it on Wednesday evening.
The incident happened in Sundri Upper near the Line of Control in the Poonch Mandi tehsil area in the district. The house belonged to one Bashir Ahmed resident of Sundri Upper.
Locals said that an old tree near the house fell over the two-storey house on Wednesday evening due to which the housing structure suffered extensive damage with household items kept inside also getting damaged.
Locals further informed that no loss of life took place in the incident but the house of a poor family was completely damaged. They demanded the Government to provide adequate financial aid to the victim's family for this loss.