2 washed away in Rajouri flash floods

Officials said that in view of heavy rainfall on Thursday night, flash floods erupted in Darhali river of Rajouri.

“A tipper driver and his helper, who had gone there to collect sand, were caught in the flash floods. Their tipper was washed away by strong currents of water. Authorities immediately swung into action and a joint operation by army and police was launched. However, success eluded those engaged in rescue operation till late evening and the missing duo, identified as Sajad and Ibrar, residents of Sokar, Kotranka could not be traced,” they said.