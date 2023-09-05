2 women die under mysterious circumstances

Rajouri, Sep 5: Two women died under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
A woman in her middle ages died under mysterious conditions in Thanamandi area after which police have started investigation into the matter.
The deceased Nagina Begum (40) wife of Liyaqit Hussain resident of Mangota in Thanamandi Rajouri was brought in civil hospital by her family as her health deteriorated under suspicious conditions.
The woman later breathed her last during treatment in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, said officials.
They said that woman's death has occured under mysterious condition following which investigation and inquest proceedings under CrPC 144 have been initiated.
Police in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district has started investigation after mysterious death of a woman whose body was found inside the rented accommodation in the town.
The deceased Shahzia Kouser (27) wife of Sadam Hussain Shah was a resident of Kalakote in Rajouri and was putting up in a rented accommodation in Mendhar where her husband used to work as labourer.
On Tuesday morning, deceased's husband reportedly left his rented accommodation for daily work and on return in the afternoon hours he found his wife lying dead inside the room.
On receiving information, officials said, a team of police from local police station reached at the spot and took body into possession with medical legal formalities were conducted later on.
Police further said to have started investigation into the matter.