2 women die under mysterious circumstances

A woman in her middle ages died under mysterious conditions in Thanamandi area after which police have started investigation into the matter.

The deceased Nagina Begum (40) wife of Liyaqit Hussain resident of Mangota in Thanamandi Rajouri was brought in civil hospital by her family as her health deteriorated under suspicious conditions.

The woman later breathed her last during treatment in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, said officials.