2  youth die mysteriously in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 10: Two young men, in their mid 20s, died under mysterious conditions . Police have started investigation into the matter.
Police informed that on Friday morning, a 21 years Sourav Kumar son of Chaman Lal resident of Lamberi was rushed to sub district hospital Nowshera after his health deteriorated in mysterious conditions but he died. The second incident happened when a 24 years old Ghulam Mustafa son of Abdul Rehman resident of Dandesar village of Nowshera died.
Police said that this boy was also rushed to sub district hospital Nowshera after his health deteriorated but he was brought dead. Police further said that body of youth was later handed over to the family for last rites after conducting post mortem examination and other medico-legal formalities.