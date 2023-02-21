20 Anganwadi centres completed in Rajouri

Rajouri, Feb 21: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today reviewed the progress made on the construction of Anganwadi centres in the district here at a meeting.
The construction is being carried out by RDD and ICDS in convergence mode to complete the Anganwadi centres in a timely and efficient manner.
The meeting was informed that out of 89 Anganwadi centres proposed for construction in convergence mode, 20 have been completed, while work is in progress on 39 and 21 are yet to be taken up.
The DDC emphasised the importance of Anganwadi centres in providing vital services to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the district.
He directed the officials to expedite the construction work on the pending centres and ensure that the same are completed as soon as possible.
This approach aims to provide better services to the beneficiaries and ensure that the centres are equipped with all the necessary facilities.
The DDC also highlighted that the completion of the Anganwadi centres will help in improving the overall health and well-being of the children and women in the district.