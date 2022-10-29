20 animals killed in leopard attack at Rajouri village

Rajouri: The teams of Wildlife Protection Force with assistance from villagers have launched a massive operation to track a leopard in and around Nihar Kass village of Rajouri where the wild animal attacked a cattle shed killing twenty animals.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after which panic prevailed in the area.

Locals from Nihar Kas village of Rajouri told Greater Kashmir that in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a leopard attacked a cattle shed of a nomad family and mauled to death twenty animals that include goats and sheep.

They said that a wave of panic and fear spread in the area on Saturday morning soon after locals came to know about the incident and everyone preferred to stay indoors fearing the presence of wild animals in the area.