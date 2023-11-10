20 animals perish as natural lightening strikes cattle shed

Rajouri, Nov 10: Twenty animals including goats and sheep were perished after natural lightning struck a cattle shed at Narla village in Rajouri district.

As per officials, lightening hit cattle shed of Mohammad Aslam son of Mohammad Miyaan resident of Mazra at Narla village falling in Kalakote sub division of Rajouri district.

In the incident, they said, 20 domesticated animals that include goats and sheep perished with poor family has suffered massive loss in the incident. People from the area have appealed Government to provide financial aid to the affected family.