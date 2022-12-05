20 marriage party members get injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri, Dec 5: At least twenty people who were part of a marriage ceremony sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Line of Control in Tarkundi area of Rajouri district.
Police said that a canter bus which was part of a Baraat was moving on Rajdhani Tarkundi LoC road when at Peryali driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle in the middle of the LoC road. Soon after the accident, police said, the Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) of the army from nearby Rashtriya Rifles camp rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of local people, and all the injured were taken out of the ill-fated vehicle. Police informed that the injured were given first aid by army teams at the spot after which they were referred to the civil hospital in Manjakote and from there seven injured were further referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Dr. Javed Iqbal from GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri said that soon after the information of this accident was received by the hospital administration the emergency services were alerted and seven injured were received in the hospital. “ Two among the injured are children while all are stable,” he added.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal also visited GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he met the injured and their attendants and issued directions to the hospital administration to ensure that proper medical treatment is provided to the injured.