20 marriage party members get injured in Rajouri road mishap

Dr. Javed Iqbal from GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri said that soon after the information of this accident was received by the hospital administration the emergency services were alerted and seven injured were received in the hospital. “ Two among the injured are children while all are stable,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal also visited GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he met the injured and their attendants and issued directions to the hospital administration to ensure that proper medical treatment is provided to the injured.