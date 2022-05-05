22-yr-old woman’s body found day after going missing in J&K's Poonch

Srinagar, May 5: Body of a 22-year-old woman was recovered under mysterious circumstances a day after she went missing in Neeriyan Sawjian area of J&K's Poonch district on Thursday.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that Farida Begum, wife of Mehraj-ud-Din of Gagrian in Mandi area of Poonch had gone missing on Wednesday.
Her body was recovered near a rivulet at Neeriyan Sawjian some 250 meters away from her home.
SHO Mandi Bashir Ahmed Kohli confirmed to GNS recovery of the body and said that inquest proceedings have been launched into the incident.