24 injured in house collapse in Poonch

Poonch, Apr 13: At least 24 persons were injured after a house collapsed in Khanethar village of Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.They said that the roof of the house of Zakir Hussain Shah collapsed during a mourning function owing to a death in the family.
"As the people assembled to mourn the death, the roof of the house collapsed causing injuries to over two dozen people, " they said. SHO Poonch Ranjit Rai confirmed the number of injuries. "Over 24 persons have been injured. The number is expected to increase, " he said. The injured have been shifted to district hospital Poonch for treatment.