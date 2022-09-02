26 injured in Rajouri, Poonch road accidents

Rajouri: At least 26 people were injured in two separate road accidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Friday, officials said.

In Poonch district, an overloaded auto rickshaw, bearing registration number JK12 5772, plying on Poonch-Digwar road skidded off the road and fell into a roadside gorge resulting into injuries to 14 passengers, a police official said.

He said the injured many of them having multiple injuries were shifted to District Hospital Poonch where they are undergoing treatment.