26 injured in Rajouri, Poonch road accidents

Rajouri: At least 26 people were injured in two separate road accidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Friday, officials said.
In Poonch district, an overloaded auto rickshaw, bearing registration number JK12 5772, plying on Poonch-Digwar road skidded off the road and fell into a roadside gorge resulting into injuries to 14 passengers, a police official said.
He said the injured many of them having multiple injuries were shifted to District Hospital Poonch where they are undergoing treatment.
The injured have been identified as Zaheen Akhter wife of Parvez Ahmed resident of Alaapeer Poonch, Taj Mohammad son of Badar Din resident of Digwar, Aparnav Sharma son of Albu Sharma resident of Bihar, Raj Kumar son of Tiwari Rai resident of Bihar, Mohammad Rafiq son of Wazir Mohammad resident of Poonch Islamabad, Mohammad Hanief son of Mohammad Din resident of Digwar, Mohammad Suleman, Ritu Sharma wife of Pawan Kumar resident of ward 5 Poonch, Resham Bi wife of Bagh Hussain, Sabar Mian son of Ameen Mian resident of Bihar, Ram Bahadur son of Ram Lakhan also from Bihar, Shabnam Akhter daughter of Mohammad Sadeeq resident of Mendhar, Mohammad Hanief son of Mohammad Din resident of Digwar, Tarlochan Singh son of Rashpal Singh resident Dallan Poonch and Mansoor Mian son of Mohammad Said from Bihar.
In Rajouri district, a minibus moving on Kalakote Siot road hit a truck at Sair Danga injuring twelve passengers, said an official.
He said that the injured have been shifted to Sub-district Hospital Kalakote.
Police identified the injured as Asham Bi, Anwar Hussain and Ghulam Qadir, residents of Sialsui Kalakote, Chandrika Devi, Neetu Devi and Kamla Devi, residents of Dalli Kalakote, Seema Sharma resident of Nowshera, Ghulam Hussain resident of Khadarian, Sham Lal resident of Saroh Kalakote, Sakina Bi resident of Sialsui, Naik Ram resident of Kotranka and Mohammad Amin resident of Badog Kalakote.