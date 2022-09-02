26 injured in twin accidents in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Sep 2: Twenty-six passengers were injured in two separate accidents in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Friday.
Police said that the accident occurred in Poonch when a vehicle (JK12 5772) plying on the Poonch-Digwar road skidded off the road and 14 passengers in it were injured.
Police said that all the injured were shifted to District Hospital Poonch where they are under treatment and many of the injured were having multiple injuries.
The injured have been identified as Zaheen Akhter, wife of Parvez Ahmed of Alaapeer Poonch, Taj Muhammad, son of Badar Din of Digwar, Aparnav Sharma, son of Albu Sharma of Bihar, Raj Kumar, son of Tiwari Rai of Bihar, Muhammad Rafiq, son of Wazir Muhammad of Islamabad, Poonch, Muhammad Hanief, son of Muhammad Din of Digwar, Muhammad Sulieman, Ritu Sharma, wife of Pawan Kumar of Ward 5 Poonch, Resham Bi, wife of Bagh Hussain, Sabar Mian, son of Ameen Mian of Bihar, Ram Bahadur, son of Ram Lakhan of Bihar, Shabnam Akhter, daughter of Muhammad Sidiq of Mendhar, Muhammad Hanief, son of Muhammad Din of Digwar, Tarlochan Singh, son of Rashpal Singh of Dallan Poonch, Mansoor Mian, son of Muhammad Sayeed of Bihar.
The second accident occurred in the Rajouri district in which a minibus canter (JK11 1257) moving on Kalakote Siot road hit a truck (JK02AH 6375) at Sair Danga.
Twelve persons travelling in the minibus sustained injuries and were removed from the site of the accident and taken to Sub District Hospital Kalakote where all are under treatment.
The injured include Asham Bi, Anwar Hussain, and Ghulam Qadir of Sialsui Kalakote, Chandrika Devi, Neetu Devi and Kamla Devi of Dalli Kalakote, Seema Sharma of Nowshera, Ghulam Hussain of Khadarian, Sham Lal of Saroh Kalakote, Sakina Bi of Sialsui, Naik Ram of Kotranka, and Muhammad Amin of Badog Kalakote.