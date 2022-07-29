26 trapped in Poonch flash flood for 2nd straight day, rescue operation on

Poonch July 29: The operation to rescue 26 people trapped in flash floods in Chandak Bela area of Poonch continued on the 2nd day on Friday, officials said.
They said that efforts are being made to rescue the persons from six families who were trapped in a local rivulet after heavy rains triggered a flash flood. Four people were rescued by the administration with the help of the army on Thursday.
Additional District Development Commissioner, Poonch, Dr. Basharat Inglabani, said that efforts are on to rescue the rest of the people.