26,922 affordable housing units for rural poor completed in Rajouri

Rajouri, Mar 27: District Development Commissioner, Vikas Kundal attended Greh Parvesh ceremonies for PMAY-G and AWAAS Plus beneficiaries to celebrate the completion of 26,922 affordable housing units for rural poor today.
Kundal congratulated beneficiaries and shared insights about the schemes. The schemes aim to provide affordable housing to low-income families and marginalised communities. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister and district administration.
Kundal stressed the importance of the schemes and urged beneficiaries to maintain their homes.
ACD Rajouri lauded the efforts of the administration and beneficiaries in ensuring the success of the housing schemes, saying “The completion of the new homes under the housing scheme has brought about a significant improvement in the living conditions of the beneficiaries.”