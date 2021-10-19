28-yr-old dead, his younger brother injured in Poonch motorcycle accident

News agency GNS while quoting the officials, reported that the accident took place at about 23:45 hours last night, leading to injuries to two persons—Sukhvinder Singh, 28, and Manjot Singh, 14-15 years old-sons of Charan Singh of Dara Dullian Tehsil Haveli in Poonch.

Both the brothers were shifted to District Hospital Poonch where doctors declared Sukhvinder Singh dead while Manjot is under treatment.

A police official told GNS that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up.