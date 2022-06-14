3 animals killed, others injured in electrocution incident

Rajouri , June 14: Three poor men suffered huge losses as their mule got killed after a High Tension electricity wire fell on animals in a river in Malhut panchayat of Darhal tehsil in Rajouri.
Locals told Greater Kashmir that some village men were working in the river to collect sand when a high tension electricity wire fell on the animals.
"Three mules which received strong electric current from the high tension electric wire and got killed on the spot," the locals said.
They informed that at least half a dozen village men and around two dozen other animals that were present at the site had a narrow escape of life.
Soon after the news of this incident spread in the area, a large number of people reached the spot after which a team of officers from the power department headed by an Assistant Executive Engineer reached at the site and met with owners of mules that got electrocuted.
The Owners of the horses were identified as Abdul Qadeer son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Palyarni and Mohd Sadiq son of Nazir Husain resident of Palyarni Dodaj.
People have appealed to the Administration to provide financial aid to the owners who were running their houses by collection of sand from rivers through these animals.