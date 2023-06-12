3 arrested in Rajouri

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri district has arrested three local people after recovering a consignment of charas like substance from their possession which was being smuggled in Rajouri town.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh said that on the basis of a specific information regarding possible drugs smuggling attempt, a team of police and officials of anti drugs squad laid nakas at multiples places.

During a similar naka at Darhali bridge, an Ecco vehicle JK11E 2798 was intercepted which was put to search. But the behaviour of three passengers travelling in the vehicle became suspicious .

Thorough search of vehicle was conducted in presence of Executive Magistrate during which a hidden portion was found in the co-drive seat window of vehicle and a consignment of charas like substance was found in it.