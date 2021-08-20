3 children repatriated from LoC

These three children aged 7, 13, and 17 years were caught by Army while they were entering this side after crossing the LoC in Rangar nallah area of Poonch sector.

Addressing a news conference, Commander Krishna Ghati Brigade of Army, Brigadier Rakesh Nair said that at around 3:45 pm on August 18, the Army on LoC in Poonch sector through a well-coordinated surveillance system observed suspicious movement on the LoC towards this side.

“The area was immediately cordoned and three individuals were apprehended. The apprehended individuals turned out to be young children between 7 to 17 years of age. There was a fourth person who was the eldest amongst them and managed to run away from the LoC. The Army did not open fire at the individual attempting to cross back since the troops noticed that they were children,” Brigadier Nair said.

He said that these children probably inadvertently crossed over the LoC while carrying out fishing activity.

“On interaction, the children revealed that they belong to Chhatra and Troti Dharmshal across the LoC. They claim to be labourers excavating sand from river and nallah beds and they crossed the LoC for fishing,” he said.

Brigadier Nair said that the children were taken care of compassionately by the Army and were provided with “requisitions as is culture of the Army”.

Later in the evening, the Army in its official statement said, “The children were safely repatriated. This reminds us of the time when the Army repatriated three girls in December 2020, proving that the Indian Army is not only ever alert for our safety but treats the innocent with compassion and care.”