3 day workers' meet of DAP concludes in Rajouri

According to a press note, the meet was held under the supervision of recently constituted Pir Panjal Zone committee members Adv Ashok Sharma, Rajinder Sharma, Masood Choudhary, Zahid Sarfraz Malik, Riyaz Bashir Naaz and Lovely Gupta. This was the first meeting in district Rajouri wherein Democratic Azad Party ( DAP) demanded for filling up of all 1.25 lakh vacant posts and regularisation of daily wagers to combat unrest among the educated unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir in Pir panjal zone.