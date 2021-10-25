Pir Panjal
3 from Poonch detained outside J&K
Rajouri, Oct 25: Three person hailing from Poonch have been detained by police after their were reportedly trying to move out of India, police said.
A probe has been started to find out their suspected involvement in militant activities.
It has been learnt that their names surfaced during investigation of case registered after encounter that broke out in Nar forests of BhataDhurian village of Mendhar.
Official sources said that trio were reportedly trying to move somewhere far from here and it could possibly be an attempt to flee from India.