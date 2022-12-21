3 injured in bear attack in Rajouri village

Two of the injured have been referred to Government Medical College Jammu in critical condition. As per locals of the area, these villagers were present in their fields when a wild bear appeared from nearby bushes and attacked them. In the incident Mohd Munshi (55) son of Mir, Buttu (35) son of Wali Mohd and Abdul Rashid (30) son of Mohd Younis, all residents of Kotcharwal, got injured who were removed from the clutches of wild animal by other villagers.