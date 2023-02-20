3 injured in Budhal road accident

Rajouri, Feb 20: Three people got injured in a road accident that took place on Monday afternoon after a Tata Mobile plunged into a gorge at Bathan Budhal in Rajouri district.
Police said that Tata Mobile JK20B 3872 driven by Rafaqat Ali (22) resident of Dandote got skidded off the road at Bathan Budhal with the driver and two co-passengers getting injured.
The other two injured have been identified as Kramat Ali son of Mohd Sharief resident of Dandote Budhal and Mardan Ali resident of Bathan Budhal.
Police said that all three injured were taken to PHC Budhal from where two of the injured were referred to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri who include Mardan Ali and Rafakalt Ali.